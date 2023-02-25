Nirmala Sitharaman meets French Minister of Economy Bruno Le Maire in Bengaluru

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Bruno Le Maire, Minister of Economy, Finance and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty, on the sidelines of the first G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meet under the G20 India Presidency, in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Bruno Le Maire thanked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the recently concluded Tata-Airbus landmark deal. The two leaders also agreed to extend the growing economic cooperation between the two countries to new areas like Renewable Energy, Infrastructure and Green Cities.

The discussion between the two leaders also featured the ongoing problems due to the Debt Vulnerabilities of several nations.

Providing a global platform to Indian innovators with G20 India Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other senior delegates of first G20 FMCBG delegates for joining the 'Walk the Talk: Meeting with Tech Innovators' at IISC Bengaluru.

Nirmala Sitharaman visited various stalls during the 'Walk the Talk: Meeting with Tech Innovators' session. This session focuses on innovators trying to use technology to bring about inclusive development at affordable rates. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Reserve Bank of India Governor Shantikanta Das warmly welcomed the delegates for the first G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting to the 'Garden City of India' on Friday.

G20 India's 1st Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting commenced today in the vibrant city of Bengaluru. The meeting spread over multiple sessions aiming at fostering global economic cooperation. With words of condemnation for the war in Ukraine, French Finance Minister Brune Le Maire said that France strongly condemns the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the 1st G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting on Friday in Bengaluru.

On the sidelines of G20, Brune Le Maire, French Minister of Economy, Finance and Digital and Industrial Sovereignty in a press conference strongly condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Remembering the G20, 2022, that took place under the presidency of Indonesia, the French finance minister said, "We don't want to step back. I fully trust India, because India is in the driving seat. India is playing a key role and I think that India is in the best position to have this strong communique that we are all waiting for," he said in a press conference at the first Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Bengaluru.

( With inputs from ANI )

