Nissan investigating cyberattack targeting systems in Australia, New Zealand

San Francisco, Dec 7 Japanese car maker Nissan has said that it is investigating a cyberattack or a potential data breach that targeted its systems in Australia and New Zealand, which may have let hackers access personal information.

The details of the incident have not been released, but the company warned consumers of its Nissan Oceania division of a potential data breach, warning them of the risk of scams in the following days.

"The Australian and New Zealand Nissan Corporation and Financial Services ("Nissan") advises that its systems have been subject to a cyber incident. Nissan is working with its global incident response team and relevant stakeholders to investigate the extent of the incident and whether any personal information has been accessed," Nissan said in a statement published on its website.

"While the extent of the incident is still under investigation, Nissan encourages its customers to be vigilant across their accounts, including looking out for any unusual or scam activities," it added.

The car maker has also notified the Australian Cyber Security Centre and the New Zealand National Cyber Security Centre about the cyberattack.

In addition, Nissan stressed that its dealer network has not been disrupted and that any car and service inquiries may be submitted with no delays in processing.

