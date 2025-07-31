No deal between Iran, US amid zero enrichment demand: Iranian FM

Tehran, July 31 There will be no deal between Iran and the United States as long as Washington demands that Iran agree to zero uranium enrichment, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has said.

In an interview released on Thursday, Araghchi told Financial Times (FT) in Tehran that the two sides can negotiate, but "with zero enrichment, we don't have a thing."

Noting that Iran retains its capabilities to enrich uranium, Araghchi said when and how the country restarts its enrichment "depends on the circumstances," according to the FT report.

As for the possibility of resuming the nuclear talks between Iran and the United States, Araghchi said "the road to negotiation is narrow but it's not impossible," urging Washington to show "real determination for a win-win deal" and come up with "real confidence-building measures."

Washington must explain why it attacked Iran, compensate Iran for the damage it has done, and ensure it will not attack Iran again during future talks, he said, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Monday, Araghchi had stated that Iran needs to continue domestic uranium enrichment for the production of radiopharmaceuticals and to fuel the country's "nascent" nuclear power reactors.

"No one in their right mind would abandon the fruits of tremendous investment in homegrown and peaceful technology which is saving lives -- and simply because bullying foreigners demand it," Araghchi said on social media platform X.

Iran has stepped up diplomatic efforts in recent weeks over the nuclear issue. Last week, Iran as well as France, Britain and Germany, collectively known as the E3, resumed nuclear talks in Istanbul.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said a team of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will visit Iran within the next two weeks, during which a manual regarding the future of Iran's cooperation with the IAEA will be presented.

In recent days, Washington has repeatedly demanded that Iran completely cease uranium enrichment, a request firmly rejected by Tehran.

Israel launched major airstrikes on several areas in Iran on June 13, including nuclear and military sites, followed by US airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites on June 22. After 12 days of fighting, a ceasefire between Iran and Israel was reached on June 24.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor