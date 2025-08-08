"No doubt about that": Danish Ambassador backs India's bid for permanent UNSC seat

New Delhi [India], August 8 : Denmark's ambassador to India, Rasmus Christensen, has reaffirmed his country's support for India's bid for a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

In an interview with ANI, Christensen said that Denmark backs reforms to broaden participation in the UNSC.

"We have been very clear that we are supportive of reforming the UN Security Council, which also means that the participation should be broadened. And we have made it very clear that we support India's bid to have a permanent seat in the UN Security Council no doubt about that," he said.

India has reiterated its commitment to securing a permanent seat in the UNSC.

Earlier, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that India accords highest priority to getting permanent membership for India in an expanded United Nations Security Council. India remains engaged, both at the bilateral and multilateral level, in this endeavour. India strongly believes that it has all the credentials to be a permanent member of a reformed and expanded UN Security Council that reflects contemporary global realities.

India engages actively in the ongoing Inter-Governmental Negotiations (IGN) on UNSC reforms. India is working alongside other reform-oriented countries through its membership in the G-4 Group (India, Japan, Brazil and Germany) and the L.69 Group (cross-regional group of developing countries from Asia, Africa and Latin America) to build support among the UN Member States for expansion of the UN Security Council. We have also been constantly engaging with countries of the Global South.

The process of reforming the UNSC would require amendments to the Charter of United Nations, MEA stated.

As per Article 108 of the UN Charter: "Amendments to the present Charter shall come into force for all Members of the United Nations when they have been adopted by a vote of two thirds of the members of the General Assembly and ratified in accordance with their respective constitutional processes by two thirds of the Members of the United Nations, including all the permanent members of the Security Council."

