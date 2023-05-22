"No elections in Pakistan until...." Imran Khan slams ruling alliance on Punjab polls

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 22 : Accusing the Pakistan government of "blatantly" violating the Supreme Court's orders to conduct elections in Punjab, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, Imran Khan claimed that it was doing so out of fear of losing elections and told his supporters that there will be no elections in Pakistan until he is eliminated.

Khan made the above remarks while addressing his supporters during a Twitter Spaces conversation on Monday night.

Responding to a query on what were his views on the ensuing elections in Pakistan, Khan said, "Election Hone Hi Nahi Jab Tak Imran Khan Raaste Se Nahi Hat ta.....(Elections won't be conducted until Imran Khan is not eliminated)."

Khan also accused the ruling government of not following the Supreme Court's orders to conduct elections in the Punjab Assembly, claiming that they did so out of fear of losing the elections.

"Whenever the law is broken, the powerful can do whatever they want to. The doctrine of necessity comes into play and the powerful make sure this doctrine works. The weak need the law, not the powerful. And this is called a level playing field," he added.

The PTI chief also asserted in the Twitter Spaces conversation that "they want to create fear so that when they arrest Imran Khan again, everyone is scared to come out and protest," reported Dawn.

Shireen Mazari's re-arrest was also bemoaned by the PTI Chairman, who claims that the government's actions highlight the "plight of the mighty."

The former prime minister compared the treatment meted by his party's workers to Nazi Germany's atrocities in a speech to supporters.

Imran criticized the crackdown on his party during the May 9 protests as being "uncalled for" and justified by the allegation of burning. For the past 27 years, PTI has promoted nonviolent protests. Why would the largest party in the nation promote violence?

"We don't. It is someone else who wants violence," he added.

The PTI chief also said that there was a 'Jungle Kanoon' in Pakistan, adding that all economic indicators of Pakistan were falling down.

A day before, Imran Khan said stated that he may be arrested again when he goes to court in Islamabad on Tuesday this week to join the probe in the Al Qadir trust case, ARY News reported.

Imran Khan has said that there were chances of his arrest in Islamabad tomorrow.

"I have all the bails required but the situation is such that they can arrest me again," he claimed.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has alleged that the caretaker government of Punjab is a "proxy" of the Pakistan Democratic Movement and military establishment.

"When I get a chance, I will lodge cases against them and IGs. They can do whatever they want but they will have to refer to jails."

The former prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan stated that the ruling coalition's determination to remove him from the political landscape stems from their fear of losing the 2019 general elections.

"On Tuesday, I'm going to appear before the court in Islamabad for various bails and there are 80 per cent chances that I will be arrested," the former prime minister said while speaking in an interview with international media, reported ARY News.

In reference to his party's crackdown, the PTI head stated that over 10,000 workers, including senior leadership and women, have been arrested.

PTI chairman Imran Khan, who is on bail till June 2, was recently arrested by Rangers personnel from Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the Al-Qadir Trust case. After Khan's arrest, PTI workers held protests in cities across the country, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, and Mardan.

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Friday approved pre-arrest bail for Imran Khan in three cases filed against Pakistan's former prime minister after his arrest on May 9.

Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and other PTI leaders are facing a NAB inquiry related to a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer, Geo News reported.

According to the charges, Khan and other accused allegedly adjusted Rs 50 billion - 190 million pounds at the time sent by Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government, as per the Geo News.

