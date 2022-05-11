No general election without addressing electoral, NAB reforms, says former Pak President

Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari said that they cannot move toward the general election without addressing the issues of the National Accountability Bureau and electoral reforms.

Addressing the press conference in Karachi, the former President claimed that they do not fear new elections but have to address the issue of NAB and electoral reforms beforehand, ARY News reported.

He further said that they removed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government by only democratic means.

The PPP Co-Chairman said that he spoke to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif before he left for London on Tuesday and they have a good understanding as of now. He further said, "The person who could not perform in four years is demanding the new elections, we will see what he achieves in the next elections."

Referring to fuel prices, the former President said that his party does not recommend a hike in that and also said that the price of daily usage commodities including chicken and eggs increases with the rise in fuel prices, reported ARY News.

Zardari recalled the PTI Chairman Imran Khan's statement where he said that he did not become the Prime Minister to keep a check on the rates of vegetables and said that PPP cares about the common man's needs.

Earlier, Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that there is the possibility of holding general elections prior to the appointment of the new Army Chief.

"It is possible that we hold elections before the [new] army chief's appointment, before November. There will be a caretaker government at that time. It is also possible that the caretaker government is gone and the new government is [in power] before November," Asif was quoted by Dawn newspaper citing an interview with BBC Urdu.

While responding to the impression that former Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted over the new army chief's appointment, Pakistan Defence Minister said, "Imran Khan wanted to do things his own way on the matter of the new army chief's appointment. He wanted to ensure the protection of his political interests and the continuity of his rule."

Incumbent Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will be in the office till November 29 this year, when his second three-year tenure will end.

( With inputs from ANI )

