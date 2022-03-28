No humanitarian corridors on Monday over intel on Russian provocations: Ukraine

Kiev, March 28 Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said there will be no humanitarian corridors on Monday due to intelligence warnings over Russian "provocations" on the evacuation routes.

"Our intelligence has warned of possible provocation by the invaders along the routes of the humanitarian corridors. This is why we are not opening humanitarian corridors today for the safety of citizens," Ukrayinska Pravda quoted Vereshchuk as saying in a social media post.

In the wake of the ongoing war, humanitarian corridors have been set up to allow civil to evacuate from some of the besieged cities and regions in Ukraine.

Safe corridors have been set up from Mariupol, Sumy and towns and villages outside the capital Kiev which are currently surrounded or almost surrounded by Russian forces.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor