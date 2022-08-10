No immediate danger at Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant: IAEA

Vienna, Aug 10 The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) sees no immediate threat to nuclear safety following the shelling of Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhya, Ukraine.

"Based on the information provided by Ukraine, IAEA experts assessed that there was no immediate threat to nuclear safety as a result of Saturday's incident," IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Tuesday.

He added that the Ukrainian authorities had informed the IAEA that there was damage but that radiation measurements were still at normal levels, dpa news agency reported.

