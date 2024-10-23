No place for double standards in steps to counter terrorism, terror financing: PM Modi at BRICS Summit

Kazan [Russia], October 23 : Calling upon BRICS countries to cooperate strongly to deal with terrorism and terror financing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that there is no scope of double standards in dealing with the menace.

Addressing the Closed Plenary Session of the 16th BRICS Summit, PM Modi also called for steps to prevent radicalisation of youth.

"In order to counter terrorism and terror financing, we need the single minded, firm support of all. There is no place for double standards on this serious matter. We need to take active steps to stop radicalization of youth in our countries.

We must work together on the long pending matter in the UN of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism.

The same way, we need to work on global regulations for cyber security and for safe and secure AI," he said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is also attending the BRICS Summit. China had in June last year blocked a move to designate Pakistan-based LeT terrorist Sajid Mir, wanted for his involvement in 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks, as a "global terrorist" by the United Nations.

The Prime Minister pitched for reforms to global institutions such as the UN Security Council.

"We must move forward in a time bound manner on reforms in global institutions such as the UN Security Council, Multilateral development banks, and the WTO.

As we take our efforts forward in BRICS, we must be careful to ensure that this organisation does not acquire the image of one that is trying to replace global instutions, instead of being perceived as one that wishes to reform them," he said.

"The hopes , aspirations and expectations of the countries of the Global south must also be kept in mind. During our Voice of Global South Summits and G20 Presidency, India put the voices of these countries on the global stage.I am pleased that these efforts are being strengthened under BRICS as well.Last year countries of Africa were integrated into BRICS," he added.

The Prime Minister said that the BRICS Summit is taking place at a time, when the world is facing several pressing challenges such as wars, economic uncertainty, climate change and terrorism.

"The world is talking about the North South divide and the East West divide.

Preventing inflation, ensuring food security, energy security , health security, water security, are matters of priority for all countries in the world.

And in this era of technology, new challenges have emerged such as cyber deepfake, disinformation. At such a time, there are high expectations of BRICS. I believe that as a diverse and inclusive platform, BRICS can play a positive role in all areas," he said.

"In this regard, our approach must remain people centric.We have to give the world the message that BRICS is not a divisive organisation but one that works in the interest of humanity. We support dialogue and diplomacy, not war. And just as we were able to overcome a challenge like COVID together, we are certainly able to create new opportunities to ensure a secure , strong and prosperous future for future generations," he said.

PM Modi said India is ready to welcome new countries into BRICS as Partner Countries.

"In this regard all decisions should be taken by consensus, and the views of BRICS founding members should be respected. The Guiding principles, standards, criteria and procedures adopted during the Johanesburg summit, should be complied with by all members and partner countries," he said. .

The Prime Minister noted that

BRICS is an organisation, which is willing to evolve with time.

"By giving our own example to the world we must collectively and in a united manner, raise our voice for reforms of global institutions," he said.

The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to President Putin "for the wonderful organisation" of the BRICS meeting.

"I am very pleased that we are meeting for the first time today, as the extended BRICS Family.I warmly welcome all the new friends that have joined the BRICS family.

I congratulate President Putin for Russia's successful Presidency of BRICS over the last one year," PM Modi said.

