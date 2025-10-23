'No rule of law, only extremism prevails under Yunus', says ex-Bangladesh Minister

Dhaka, Oct 23 Former Bangladesh Minister and Awami League leader Mohammad Ali Arafat on Thursday bashed the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, accusing it of human rights violations and warning that the rule of law has collapsed in the nation.

Taking to X, Arafat said, "Since July 15, 2024, as part of a meticulously planned design by Muhammad Yunus, a militant group comprised of his so-called student followers has carried out killings of police officers, Awami League leaders and activists, members of minority communities, journalists, lawyers, and cultural workers in Bangladesh."

He further mentioned that the perpetrators of these attacks have been granted immunity or indemnity, which means that no legal cases can be filed against the "murderers or those who destroyed state property", and added that the victims will never be able to seek justice.

Arafat alleged that those who committed murders in broad daylight -- using firearms, machetes, cleavers, Chinese axes, and sticks -- have escaped punishment.

"Under the unconstitutional and illegitimate rule of Yunus, who has violated human rights, there is no rule of law in Bangladesh -- only the reign of extremists prevails," he asserted.

The Awami League leader claimed that cases have been filed against police and military personnel who were carrying out their duties to protect lives and public property from arson and killings, and are to be prosecuted.

He added that many of them have been arrested on "fabricated charges" of enforced disappearances and murders.

On Wednesday, Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) ordered 15 army officers to be sent to jail over three separate cases of enforced disappearances, killings, and other crimes against humanity allegedly committed during the Awami League government, local media reported.

Earlier, on October 11, the Bangladesh Army headquarters announced that 15 officers were taken into military custody after they were formally charged in three cases at the ICT.

Last week, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina strongly criticised the arrest of the Army officers, stating that there is no rule of law in Bangladesh under the Yunus-led interim government.

"I am shocked at how the army is expected to hand these officers over to the law. Where is the law? There is no rule of law in this country. This government is illegitimate, and all its actions are unlawful. Why should these officers be surrendered to such a regime?" she questioned, while addressing a virtual meeting with party leaders from Naogaon.

