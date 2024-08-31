"No space for those who left party during difficult times": Imran Khan

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 31 : Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that there was no space for those who left Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during difficult times, Pakistan-based The News International reported.

While speaking to reporters in Rawalpindi's Adiala jail on Friday, the PTI founder said, "I want to clearly state that there is no space for those who abandoned the party during difficult times."

Without mentioning the name of anyone, Imran Khan said that he is aware of those who left the PTI during bad times, The News International reported.

Khan added, "Those who were active during good times but left during hardships have no place in the party."

PTI founder said those who faced violence, which according to him included torture on their families and blackmailing in difficult times, but did not leave the party have nothing to worry about.

Earlier, the Accountability Court in Islamabad adjourned the hearing of the 190 million pounds case against Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi till September 4. During the next hearing, the advocates will continue to cross-examine the investigating officer.

Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana heard the case of 190 million pounds in Rawalpindi's Adiala jail. PTI founder and his wife were brought before the court from prison.

Defence lawyers Usman Gill and Zaheer Abbas appeared in the court. Meanwhile, Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi along with his team appeared on behalf of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

During the hearing, the defence lawyers asked questions to the investigating officer of the 190 million pound reference, Umar Nadeem, The News International reported. However, the questioning could not be completed.

Bushra Bibi's lawyer Usman Gill filed a contempt of court petition after NAB did not respond to pleas filed by her for acquittal in the 190 million pounds case, the report said.

Khan (71), who served as Pakistan's Prime Minister from 2018 to 2022, has been incarcerated in Adiala Jail since August 2023 on multiple charges, including the Toshakhana case, the cypher case, and the unlawful marriage case.

His wife has also been behind bars for months. The court, however, suspended Imran Khan's sentence in the Toshakhana case, while other courts overturned his convictions in the cypher and iddat cases, respectively, Geo News reported.

The chances of Imran Khan's release from prison further dimmed after the Lahore Police declared his arrest in various cases related to the May 9, 2023, riots, that started after his arrest from Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises last year.

