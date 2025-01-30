No survivors found yet after American Airlines plane and Black Hawk helicopter collide near Reagan Airport DC

Washington, DC [US], January 30 : A large-scale search operation is underway after a tragic mid-air collision between a American Airlines plane and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport outside Washington, DC On Wednesday night, the collision resulted in both aircraft crashing into the Potomac River, CNN reported.

Authorities confirmed fatalities, and as of early Thursday morning (local time), no survivors had been recovered from the river, according to law enforcement sources.

The aircraft involved in the collision included American Airlines Flight 5342, a regional jet with 60 passengers and four crew members on board. The flight had departed from Wichita, Kansas, and was approaching the airport when it collided with a Black Hawk helicopter on a training mission. The three soldiers aboard the helicopter were also confirmed dead. As of the latest reports, the wreckage from both the plane and the helicopter was found submerged in the icy waters of the Potomac River. "The plane is in pieces in the water and the helicopter is in the water nearby," said one law enforcement source.

The collision occurred at a time when the airport was busy, with 858 flights scheduled to take off and land at Reagan National Airport on Wednesday, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium. In the wake of the incident, approximately 19 aircraft that were in the air at the time were diverted to nearby Dulles International Airport, about 20 miles away from Reagan National. The airport was closed, and all flights were grounded for the night, a decision expected to remain in effect until at least 11 am ET Thursday, airport officials confirmed.

The crash sent shockwaves through the local community and beyond, with President Donald Trump offering condolences to the families of the victims, reported CNN.

"This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented," Trump posted on Truth Social. Meanwhile, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed early Thursday that the focus of search efforts remains on recovering the victims, with all personnel concentrating on the water search.

She added that the National Transportation Safety Board would lead the investigation into the cause of the crash, but the details remain scarce at this time.

DC's Fire and EMS Chief John A Donnelly Sr described the conditions as "dangerous" for rescue teams. "The water is about 8 feet deep, with ice and murky visibility, making it very difficult to conduct rescue operations," Donnelly said.

He also warned that recovery efforts could take several days due to the challenging environment. "The river is a large black spot at night with no lights, except for a few buoy lights," Donnelly explained, emphasising the difficulty of navigating the cold, dark waters.

Meanwhile, the FBI's Washington Field Office dive team, part of the Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team (USERT), has been assisting in efforts to locate the victims. This team is specially trained in recovering submerged evidence and is providing critical support in the ongoing recovery operations, CNN reported.

A citywide prayer vigil is planned for Thursday in Wichita, Kansas, where the American Airlines flight originated. The Kansas Aviation Museum announced the event to support the victims and their families, with prayers for the 64 people on the plane and the three soldiers aboard the helicopter. The vigil will be held at the Wichita City Council Chambers at noon local time. "Our thoughts and prayers are with all affected by this tragedy as well as the aviation community," the museum said in a Facebook post.

The crash and subsequent search efforts have deeply affected the Washington, DC community, with officials and emergency responders working tirelessly under difficult conditions. As the search continues, the investigation will hopefully provide answers to what led to this devastating collision.

