"No tolerance for violence against law enforcement": Trump's FBI Director pick Kash Patel on Jan 6 riots

Washington DC [US], January 30 : US President Donald Trump's pick for Federal Bureau of Investigation Director, Kash Patel, while referring to the January 6 Capitol Riots, reiterated his firm stance against violence, emphasizing that such actions must never be tolerated.

He stated that anyone who engages in violence against law enforcement should be investigated, prosecuted, and imprisoned.

During the Senate confirmation hearings on Thursday, Patel said, "For January 6, I have repeatedly, publicly and privately said that there can never be a tolerance for violence against law enforcement. And anyone that commits an act of violence against law enforcement should be investigated, prosecuted and imprisoned."

Patel also reaffirmed his commitment to exposing corruption in government, calling public service a privilege and vowing to continue holding officials accountable.

"On Januaty 6, I have said the same thing on acts against law enforcement... If there is any corruption, I have been the first to call it out and I will continue to call out corruption in governemnt service becuse it is a privilege to serve this nation."

On being asked about what he is most proud of, Patel said, "What I am most proud of is my work in national security protecting the no-fail mission, returning American hostages, killing high value terrorists that brought hate and destruction to our shores. I have served that mission in Democratic and Republican administrations."

Notably, over 1,350 people were charged in nearly all 50 US States for crimes related to the breach of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, according to the US Department of Justice, after rioters stormed the building to protest former President Trump's election loss and the validity of Biden's win.

Kash Patel served as the Chief of Staff to the Department of Defense (DoD) and Deputy Assistant to President Trump. As the Chief of Staff at DoD, his responsibilities included implementing the Secretary's no fail mission with our 3 million plus employees, operating a USD 740 billion budget, and USD 2 trillion in assets.

He led President Trump's counterterrorism mission as Deputy Assistant to the President on the National Security Council (NSC) and helped President Trump's on his top priorities including eliminating Al-Qa'ida and ISIS senior leadership, and safely repatriating dozens of American hostages. As the top counterterrorism official at the White House, Kash was responsible for creating and implementing our nation's policy to safeguard the homeland by overseeing the interagency implementation of the national CT strategy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor