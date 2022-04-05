No truth to claims US behind effort to oust Imran Khan: State Department

The United States once again refuted allegations made by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran that Washington is behind an effort to oust his government from power.

"There is absolutely no truth to the allegations," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said during a press briefing.

Price said the US does not support one political party over another in Pakistan, but instead supports the principles of rule of law.

Imran Khan on Sunday named a senior American diplomat as the person who was allegedly involved in the "foreign conspiracy" to overthrow his government through a no-confidence vote.

Speaking at a meeting in Islamabad, Imran Khan claimed that Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu was involved in the "foreign conspiracy" to topple his government.

Imran Khan claimed that Donald Lu warned the Pakistan Ambassador to the US, Asad Majeed, that there would be implications if the Pakistan PM survived the no-confidence vote.

On Sunday, Pakistani President Arif Alvi dissolved the Pakistani parliament following Khan's advice. Imran Khan made the proposal minutes after parliament's deputy speaker rejected a motion of no confidence in him as "unconstitutional."

The decision to cancel the no-confidence vote angered opposition parties, who said they would appeal the decision in court. Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Hussain had said a snap parliamentary election will be held within 90 days.

Pakistan media has criticised the dissolution of the National Assembly in the country, saying that whatever happened on Sunday violated all rules governing proceedings in the House, particularly those dealing with the motion of no-confidence.

In an editorial published on Monday, the Dawn newspaper said that Imran Khan could have played the political game like a true sportsperson and still emerged stronger from the loss given the sharp narrative he had spun leading up to the vote.

( With inputs from ANI )

