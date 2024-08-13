NOC closes UAE Olympic House in Paris

Dubai [UAE], August 13 (ANI/WAM): The National Olympic Committee (NOC) has closed the United Arab Emirates Olympic House, as part of the UAE's participation in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The initiative aimed to showcase the UAE's historical and cultural heritage and promote its values worldwide.

The UAE Olympic House welcomed visitors from around the world during the 16 days of the tournament. The initiative showcased the traditional culture and hospitality of the UAE in the urban park of the Place de la Concorde, Paris. Inspired by the design of traditional Emirati houses, guests explored eight thematic rooms highlighting the cultural heritage of the nation, its innovations and passion for sport, as well as its traditional hospitality.

The UAE Olympic House also featured an 18-panel mural and visitors were presented with stories about some of the athletes representing the UAE in Paris. Guests also took part in a selection of augmented reality experiences inspired by traditional games. To end their visit, visitors were invited to experience the creations of a Michelin-starred Erth Restaurant, combining traditional Emirati flavours with renowned chefs from Ecole Ducasse Abu Dhabi Studio.

The opening of the first UAE Olympic House in Paris aims to highlight the country's commitment to sports development, international cooperation and cultural exchange. Throughout the tournament, UAE Olympic House aimed to serve as a vibrant gathering point for UAE Nationals, residents and supporters from around the world.

The 14 athletes of the UAE delegation, the second largest since 1984, have also been honoured in a variety of ways, including through official visits and events. The members of the UAE Team Emirates and their key officials were invited to celebrate their participation in the Paris 2024 Games and the growing prominence of Emirati cycling on the international stage.

The UAE Olympic House, in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the UAE, also organised a high-level roundtable discussion titled Beyond the Games: the Olympic Games and Public Diplomacy in Shaping National Identity. Hosted by Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, the event highlighted the power of sport to strengthen the social fabric and create a lasting legacy for future generations, in addition to sports diplomacy's role in promoting mutual understanding of peoples, traditions, and cultures. (ANI/WAM)

