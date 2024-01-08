Nolan's wife and producer Emma Thomas says he 'brings best out of people'

Los Angeles, Jan 8 After Christopher Nolan won his first major award, the Golden Globe for Best Director, his wife, long-time business partner and 'Oppenheimer' producer Emma Thomas noted in her speech at the glittering evening that it was good to see her husband finally being recognised.

The filmmaker, according to 'The Hollywood Reporter', has not taken home as many awards as one would expect given his decades of creating critically acclaimed blockbusters.

Sunday marked his first Globes wins, and though he is a multi-time Academy Award nominee, the Oscar has eluded him.

"I'm so pleased that Chris has been acknowledged, because I think what he does is unlike anything anyone else is doing," Thomas said, with Nolan and the cast standing behind her. "Chris sort of brings the best out of people by being the very best himself."

Cillian Murphy also won a Globe for his leading role as physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and Robert Downey Jr. nabbed a supporting actor win. Ludwig Göransson won for motion picture score.

'Oppenheimer', says 'The Hollywood Reporter', overperformed dramatically with $952 million globally -- an astounding sum for a three-hour, R-rated biopic that cost around $100 million to produce. Thomas thanked Universal boss Donna Langley, who lured Nolan to the studio and greenlit the film.

Said Thomas of Langley's gamble on the biopic: "I don't think it was a no-brainer by any stretch of the imagination."

At the Globes, 'Oppenheimer' topped fellow best drama contenders 'Anatomy of a Fall', 'Killers of the Flower Moon', 'Maestro', 'Past Lives' and 'The Zone of Interest'.

The award was handed out during an evening hosted by stand-up comedian Jo Koy, who presided over the ceremony held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel and broadcast on CBS.

