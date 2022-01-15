Non-export industries to continue to face gas cuts in Pakistan's Sindh

The non-export industries in Pakistan's Sindh will continue to face gas supply cut for now, as the top court of the province awaits arguments from the gas company, local media reported on Saturday.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has extended the stay order on notification of suspension on a petition against the gas supply cut to the non-export industry in Sindh, The Express Tribune reported.

According to the Pakistani publication, the High Court heard a petition against the suspension of the supply of gas to the non-export industry in the province. Petitioner's lawyer has completed his arguments.

The court directed the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and federal government lawyers to present arguments in the next hearing.

Extended the restraining order regarding the suspension of gas supply notification, the court also restrained to disconnecting the gas supply of petitioners. The court adjourned the hearing till January 19. The petition has been filed by Toyo Packing Pvt. Ltd. and others, The Express Tribune reported.

It further reproted that in the petition it has been stated that "cutting off gas supply is unconstitutional. Priority should be given to gas-producing provinces under court decisions and the constitution. The notification to cut gas supply is unconstitutional and against court decisions."

At present Sindh is producing 72 per cent gas. A notification has been issued to stop 100 per cent supply of gas to non-export industry.

"This decision of the federal government will shut down the industry and people will become unemployed. The decision to cut off gas will also reduce taxes by billions of rupees. The federation has not stopped gas supply to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under gas load management. The decision of the federal government is discrimination with Sindh. It is a constitutional requirement that such decisions of the federal government be discussed in the Council of Common Interests (CCI). The decision to cut off gas was not discussed in the CCI," The Express Tribune reported.

