North Carolina Plane Crash: Retired NASCAR Driver Greg Biffle and Family Among Seven Killed in Statesville Jet Crash

Seven people, including former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, his wife and children, were killed in a plane crash in Statesville, North Carolina, on Thursday, December 18. The business jet they were travelling on crashed shortly after taking off from Statesville Airport, according to AP news.

The private jet Cessna C550 descended after takeoff and burst into flames. A video of the incident surfaced online where a jet was seen crashing and creating a line of fire, and blowing black smoke from it. The crash occurred when the business jet departed from Statesville Regional Airport, 72 kilometres north of Charlotte, but soon crashed while trying to return and land, North Carolina State Highway Patrol police told the news agency.

The plane was registered to a company run by Biffle. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Biffle was on board along with his wife Cristina and children Ryder (5) and Emma (14). Others on the plane were identified as Dennis Dutton, his son Jack, and Craig Wadsworth.

Joint Statement Issued From the Biffle, Grossu, Dutton & Lunders Families:

We are devastated by the loss of our loved ones. This tragedy has left all of our families heartbroken beyond words. Greg and Cristina were devoted parents and active philanthropists whose lives were centred around their young son Ryder and Greg's daughter Emma (mother - Nicole Lunders).

Emma was a wonderful human being with a kind soul who was loved by many people. Ryder was an active, curious and infinitely joyful child. Dennis Dutton and his son Jack were deeply loved as well, and their loss is felt by all who knew them.

Craig Wadsworth was beloved by many in the NASCAR community and will be missed by those who knew him. Each of them meant everything to us, and their absence leaves an immeasurable void in our lives.

We ask for privacy, compassion and understanding as we grieve and begin to process this unimaginable loss. We are grateful for the kindness and support that has been extended to our families during this incredibly difficult time. At this moment, our focus is on honoring their lives and supporting one another.