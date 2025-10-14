North Korea's Kim, Trump could meet during APEC summit

Seoul, Oct 14 North Korean leader Kim Jong-un could meet with US President Donald Trump on the occasion of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' summit later this month, possibility at the border village of Panmunjom, South Korea's unification minister suggested Tuesday.

Minister Chung Dong-young raised the possibility during a parliamentary audit session in response to a question by Rep. Yoon Hu-duk of the ruling Democratic Party, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"Based on the analysis of open information and data, both the US and North Korean leaders appear ready (for talks)," he said, adding that Kim's remarks about having "good memories" of Trump indicate he is conditionally willing to meet him.

Kim made the remarks at a key parliamentary meeting last month, noting that North Korea is open to talks with the U.S. if its demand for the North's denuclearization is dropped.

Trump is expected to visit South Korea in late October to attend APEC events in the southeastern South Korean city of Gyeongju.

"Now, the key lies in the determination of President Trump," the minister said, citing the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjom, located on the border between the two Koreas, as the most likely venue for the meeting.

Chung claimed the summit could take place if Trump expresses willingness to hold discussions on South Korea-US military exercises, which Pyongyang has long condemned as preparations for an invasion against it.

The minister also said the North's leader is the only person in his country who can make a decision on resolving the issue of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War, noting his ministry believes an inter-Korean summit must take place within 2026.

Chung, however, said it would realistically be difficult to push for a summit before South Korea's local elections scheduled for June next year.

Earlier on October 2, the Presidential Security Service (PSS) said that it has discussed security preparations for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, as world leaders are expected to arrive in the southeastern city of Gyeongju for the global gathering.

PSS chief Hwang In-kwon presided over the presidential security committee meeting, which brought together officials from 14 government agencies and military units, including the National Intelligence Service, the Korean National Police Agency, the Joint Chiefs of Staff as well as the foreign affairs and justice ministries.

Participants assessed the security environment and discussed ways to coordinate and implement integrated safety measures, the PSS said in a release.

Hwang urged the agencies to strengthen joint control, cooperation and information sharing to ensure the successful hosting of the APEC Summit, it noted.

