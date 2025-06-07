Northern Greece jolted by 5.3 magnitude earthquake

Athens [Greece], June 7 (ANI/ WAM): A 5.3 magnitude earthquake on Saturday jolted the Greek Orthodox religious enclave of Mount Athos in northern Greece, the Geodynamic Institute of Athens said.

The undersea earthquake occurred shortly before 4 p.m. local time, with the epicentre located nine kilometres north-west of Karyes, the main town of the monastic community in the Halkidiki peninsula. It had a depth of just 2.5 kilometres (7.7 miles). (ANI/ WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor