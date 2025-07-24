Not just curry but also creativity, commitment, character: PM Modi lauds Indian diaspora in UK, calling them "living bridge" connecting both nations

London [UK], July 24 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday praised the Indian diaspora in the UK, calling them a vital force in strengthening ties between India and the United Kingdom. He noted that their contribution goes beyond food and extends to creativity, commitment, and character.

Speaking during a joint press statement with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, PM Modi highlighted the signing of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) between the two countries and underlined the diaspora's role in building cultural and economic connections.

"The people of Indian origin in the UK form a living bridge that connects our two nations. They did not just bring curry from India but also creativity, commitment, and character. Their immense contributions are not just limited to the UK's prosperous economy but are also visible in the UK's culture, sports, and public service," PM Modi stated.

Earlier in the day, the long-awaited India-UK Free Trade Agreement was signed in the presence of both leaders. The agreement aims to boost the movement of goods and services between the two countries. PM Modi is currently on a two-day official visit to the UK.

During the joint press statement, the Prime Minister also announced a Double Contribution Convention to enhance cooperation in service sectors such as technology and finance.

He said the agreements would attract investment and create jobs in both nations. PM Modi also unveiled 'Vision 2035', a long-term roadmap to strengthen cooperation in technology, defence, climate, education, and people-to-people ties.

A defence industrial roadmap was also introduced, along with plans to boost collaboration under the Technology Security Initiative in key areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, critical minerals, and cybersecurity.

"Along with this agreement (CETA), we have also reached a consensus on the Double Contribution Convention. This will inject new energy into the service sectors of both countries, especially in technology and finance. It will promote ease of doing business, reduce the cost of doing business and increase the confidence of doing business from India's skilled talent. These agreements will enhance investments and generate new employment opportunities in both countries. Moreover, as agreements reached between two democracies and two of the world's major economies, they will lend support to global stability and global prosperity," the Prime Minister stated.

"Friends, to give new momentum and energy to our comprehensive strategic partnership in the coming decade. Today, we are launching our Vision 2035. Vision 2035 is a roadmap that will form the basis of a strong, trustworthy, and ambitious partnership in the fields of technology, defence, climate, education, and people-to-people connections. A defence industrial roadmap has also been drawn up for partnership in defence and security. Work will continue on strengthening our technology security initiative. It is our commitment that from AI to critical minerals, from semiconductors to cybersecurity, we shall create the future together," PM Modi added.

In the education sector, PM Modi spoke about new UK university campuses in India, including the recently inaugurated University of Southampton campus in Gurugram.

"Friends, in the field of education, too, we are writing a new chapter together. Six Universities of the UK are opening their campuses in India. Just last week, the University of Southampton inaugurated its campus in the city of Gurugram in India," the Prime Minister said.

Drawing a cricket analogy, PM Modi said the sport represents the spirit of the India-UK partnership.

"For both of us, cricket is not just a game but a passion. And also a great metaphor for our partnership. There may be a swing and a miss at times, but we always play with a straight bat. We are committed to building a high-scoring, solid partnership," Modi said.

He concluded by thanking the UK PM for his hospitality and extended an invitation to visit India, expressing eagerness to host him soon.

The landmark CETA unlocks export opportunities for labor-intensive sectors, including textiles, leather, footwear, gems and jewellery, marine products, and toys, generating large-scale employment and empowering artisans, women-led enterprises, and MSMEs, a release from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry stated.

According to the release, the deal will provide unprecedented market access for Indian goods, offering zero-duty access on 99 per cent of tariff lines, covering nearly 100 per cent of the trade value.

