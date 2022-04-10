Not just debt, neighbours also saddled with defective Chinese hardware

New Delhi, April 10 Chinas strategic military sales to Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Thailand has raised security concerns in the Indian Ocean Region. China aims to be a key defence exporter to many Asian and South East Asian countries in Indias neighbourhood.

Many of these countries are not able to acquire expensive military tech from other reliable sources and procure seemingly inexpensive weapons and systems from the Chinese market.

The Bangladesh military imported the 02 Type 035G submarines of 1970s vintage and Type 053H frigates from China, now their import dependence on Chinese hardware is touching 85 percent.

Myanmar after the military coup in 2021 and sanctions by the West, has turned towards China and is procuring the majority of its military hardware from that country.

Sri Lanka has received warships and military aircraft

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor