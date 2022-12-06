NSA Doval to meet counterparts from Central Asian countries in Delhi

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval will meet his counterparts from Central Asian countries in New Delhi on Tuesday.

This will be the first time that NSAs of Central Asian countries will be in the national capital for a security meeting amid the evolving humanitarian and security situation in Afghanistan.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the first India-Central Asia Summit in virtual format on January 27, which was attended by the Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

This first India-Central Asia coincided with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Central Asian countries.

During the Summit, Prime Minister Modi and the Central Asian Leaders discussed the next steps in taking India-Central Asia relations to new heights. During the summit, the leaders had agreed to institutionalize the Summit mechanism by deciding to hold it every two years.

They also agreed on regular meetings of Foreign Ministers, Trade Ministers, Culture Ministers and Secretaries of the Security Council to prepare the groundwork for the Summit meetings. An India-Central Asia Secretariat in New Delhi would be set up to support the new mechanism.

The leaders discussed far-reaching proposals to further cooperation in trade and connectivity, development cooperation, defence and security and, in particular, cultural and people-to-people contacts.

These included a Round Table on Energy and Connectivity; Joint Working Groups at the senior official level on Afghanistan and the use of Chabahar Port; showcasing of Buddhist exhibitions in Central Asian countries and joint counter-terrorism exercises.

They also agreed to visit 100 member youth delegations annually from Central Asian countries to India and special courses for Central Asian diplomats.

A comprehensive Joint Declaration was adopted by the leaders that enumerated their common vision for an enduring and comprehensive India-Central Asia partnership.

( With inputs from ANI )

