NSE fraud: CBI to seek further custody of Anand Subramanian

New Delhi, March 5 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will produce Anand Subramanian, the ex Group Operating Officer of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), before special Delhi court on Sunday after the expiry of his custodial remand. The federal probe agency is likely to seek his further custody.

Earlier, Subramanian was produced before the court through video conferencing. Sources have suggested that this time too he will be produced through video conferencing. He will be produced before the duty Magistrate of Rouse Avenue Court on Sunday.

Subramanian was arrested on the night of February 24. He was later sent to the CBI custody till March 6.

The CBI is trying to corroborate the evidences collected by them with the questioning of Subramanian.

The federal probe agency is probing the matter since May 2018 but they haven't found any concrete evidences to identify mysterious Himalaya Yogi with whom the classified information were shared by Chitra Ramkrishna, the ex MD and CEO of the NSE.

Recently, the SEBI imposed a fine of Rs 3 crore on her, following the market regulator finding that she allegedly shared vital inputs about the NSE with the yogi. "Information regarding organisational structure, dividend scenario, financial results, human resource policies and related issues, response to regulator, etc, were shared by her with the yogi," said the source. Between 2014 and 2016 she sent emails at rigyajursama@outlook.com.

On April 1, 2013, Ramkrishna became the CEO and MD of NSE. She brought Subramanian to the NSE as her advisor in 2013.

Subramanian was made the Chief Strategic Advisor of the NSE. He served at this post between 2013 and 2015 before being made Group Operations Officer and Advisor to the MD between 2015 and 2016, despite having no exposure to the capital market.

Previously working as a mid-level manager in Balmer Lawrie, he had seen his salary increasing from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 1.68 crore annually, and then to Rs 4.21 crore.

Subramanian quit NSE in October 2016 and Ramkrishna in December 2016. The CBI swung into action in the case in 2018 and since then they are probing the matter.

