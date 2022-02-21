NTPC pays interim dividend of over Rs 3,800 cr for FY22

New Delhi, Feb 21 India's largest integrated power company NTPC on Monday said it has paid an interim dividend of Rs 3,878.67 crore for FY22.

According to the company, the dividend paid is 40 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company.

"This is the 29th consecutive year that NTPC has paid dividend," it said.

At present, the total installed capacity of the company is 67,832.30 MW through 23 coal-based, 7 gas-based, 1 hydro, and 19 renewable energy projects.

In addition, under JVs, NTPC has 9 coal-based, 4 gas-based, 8 hydro and 5 renewable energy projects.

In respect of its earnings during Q3FY22, the company recorded standalone net profit of Rs 4,131.99 crore as against Rs 3,315.34 crore during the previous quarter of the previous fiscal, which is an increase of 24.63 per cent year-on-year.

Revenue from operations during the quarter rose to Rs 28,864.79 crore from Rs 24,509.26 crore reported in the same quarter previous fiscal, it had said in a regulatory filing.

