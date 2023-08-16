NTR Jr wishes Saif Ali Khan a happy birthday as he unveils poster from 'Devara'

Mumbai, Aug 16 Actor NTR Jr who is known for 'RRR', took to his social media on Wednesday to send birthday wishes to actor Saif Ali Khan. Wishing the actor, NTR Jr shared a poster of Saif from their upcoming film 'Devara'.

'Devara' marks the Telugu debut of Saif. The poster features Saif in an intense look with long curly hair and thick stubble, sporting a black shirt. It also reveals Saif’s character's name: Bhaira.

In the poster, Saif is against the backdrops of a water body and hills. NTR Jr wrote in the caption: "Happy Birthday Saif sir."

Jr NTR will be reuniting with Koratala Siva for the film after 'Janatha Garage'. Jr NTR has had a stellar year professionally. Saif Ali Khan was last seen in 'Adipurush', co-starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

'Devara' is directed by Koratala Siva, produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram. The film is slated to release on April 5, 2024. The film's music is done by Anirudh Ravichander with R. Rathnavelu being the cinematographer. Subu Cyril is onboard as the Head of Art with Sreekar Prasad serving as the Editor.

The film also marks Janhvi Kapoor's debut in the Telugu industry.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor