Number of journos, media workers killed in Gaza spikes to 50

Gaza, Nov 21 Since Hamas launched its massive assault against Israel on October 7, at least 50 journalists and media workers have been killed in the Gaza Strip in the ensuing violence, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said in a report.

In a report on Monday, the New York-based nonprofit also said that the second-deadliest day for journalist deaths amid the raging conflict occurred on November 18, with five killed, while the deadliest day of the war was its first day, October 7, with six journalists killed.

Among the 50 fatalities, 45 were Palestinian, four Israeli, and one Lebanese.

According to the CPJ, 11 journalists were injured, three remain missing and18 journalists were reportedly arrested.

The nonprofit said that it was also investigating numerous unconfirmed reports of other journalists being killed, missing, detained, hurt, or threatened, and of damage to media offices and journalists’ homes.

“CPJ emphasizes that journalists are civilians doing important work during times of crisis and must not be targeted by warring parties,” said Sherif Mansour, CPJ’s Middle East and North Africa program coordinator.

“Journalists across the region are making great sacrifices to cover this heart-breaking conflict. Those in Gaza, in particular, have paid, and continue to pay, an unprecedented toll and face exponential threats.

"Many have lost colleagues, families, and media facilities, and have fled seeking safety when there is no safe haven or exit," he was quoted as saying in the report.

As of Tuesday morning, the death toll in Gaza stood at 11,078, of whom 4,506 were children and 3,027 women.

Israel's had reported more than 1,200 fatalities, while in the West Bank, the number has increased to 213.

