Nurse wakes from 45-day Covid coma after docs give her Viagra

A nurse who went into a coma due to corona and has been saved using Viagra. Monica Almeida, 37, has been in a coma for the past 45 days. The doctor pulled her out of the coma with the help of Viagra. The idea came from Monica's colleagues. The treatment is reported in a report in The Sun. When Monica woke up, she thanked the doctor and her colleagues. Doctors used erectile dysfunction medication to bring Monica to her senses. Monica's oxygen level was less than half. Her oxygen level was constantly declining. Monica, who lives in Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, England, said: "When she woke up doctors at Lincoln County Hospital revealed they had given her a large dose of viagra as part of an experimental treatment regime that she agreed to before going into a coma.

Monica was serving corona patients in NHS Lincolnshire. It was at this time that she contracted the corona in October. Gradually, her health deteriorated. She started vomiting blood. This caused her to be hospitalized. She was also discharged from there. But when she got home, she started having trouble breathing. This led to her being re-admitted to Lincoln County Hospital. She went into a coma on November 16 during treatment. Viagra promotes good blood circulation. It also makes phosphodiesterase enzymes in the lungs, which dilates blood vessels and relaxes the lungs. The difference in Viagra dose was noticed within 48 hours.

'It was definitely the Viagra that saved me. Within 48 hours it opened up my airwaves and my lungs started to respond. 'If you think how the drug works, it expands your blood vessels,' she said.