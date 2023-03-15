NZ commits to reducing terror threats, extremism on 4th anniversary of mosque attacks

Wellington, March 15 On the fourth anniversary of the deadly 2019 Christchurch Mosque attacks, the New Zealand government commits to reducing the threat of terrorism and violent extremism, a government official said on Wednesday.

Andrew Little, lead coordination minister for the Government's Response to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Terrorist Attack on the Christchurch Mosques, made the statement before travelling to attend the fourth Sub-Regional Meeting on Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Security to be held in Melbourne, Australia, reports Xinhua news agency.

Co-chaired by Australia and Indonesia, the meeting provides an opportunity for discussion and collaboration on matters of security important to the region including global security, cyber resilience, and countering and preventing terrorism and violent extremism, Little said.

The meeting is also attended by Brunei, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.

This year marks the fourth anniversary of the 2019 Christchurch Mosque attacks, one of the most infamous terrorist attacks in New Zealand.

A gunman attacked two mosques in Christchurch, the largest city in New Zealand's South Island, on March 15, 2019, killing 51 people and injuring 40 others.

In the wake of the anniversary observation, a new exhibition will be held at Christchurch's central library, showcasing artworks created by survivors of the attack and their supporters, artist and photographer Janneth Gil, and other collaborators.

