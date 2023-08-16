NZ cracks down on organised crime with largest ever meth bust

Wellington, Aug 16 New Zealand has continued to crack down on organised crime with the largest ever meth bust seizing nearly three-quarters of a tonne of methamphetamine, Police Minister Ginny Andersen said on Wednesday.

According to the Minister, this was was possibly the largest ever meth bust in New Zealand, with a provisional total of 746.9 kg seized during the search warrant in Manukau, Auckland, in March, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Methamphetamine destroys lives and wreaks havoc on our communities," she said.

Anderson added that this will also deal a significant financial blow to gangs and organised criminals.

The New Zealand government has increased police funding by 50 per cent, the Minister said, adding that gang conflict legislation and related law have been introduced or amended to give police more tools to tackle gangs.

