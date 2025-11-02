Obama slams AI-generated Trump video as "deliberate distraction" from real issues

Newark [US], November 2 : Former President Barack Obama on Saturday criticised an AI-generated video of US President Donald Trump released on "No Kings Day," calling it a deliberate distraction aimed at diverting voters' attention from real issues.

Speaking at a rally in Newark, New Jersey, in support of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mikie Sherrill, Obama denounced what he described as "political rhetoric and fabricated conspiracies" emerging from the Trump administration.

Referring to the viral AI-generated clip that depicted Trump wearing a crown, flying a fighter jet, and dumping waste on American citizens, Obama told the crowd, "The weird videos of a US president with a crown on his head, flying a fighter jet and dumping poop on American citizens."

The comment drew boos from the audience, prompting Obama to quickly respond, "That's not even worth booing about." He went on to say that such spectacles were created to shift attention away from voters' lived realities.

"All of that is a distraction," he said. "All of that is designed to distract you from the fact that your situation, your life, has not gotten better. They do that so you won't notice."

Obama's remarks came weeks after Trump shared the 19-second AI-generated video on October 19 via Truth Social. The clip showed the president piloting a fighter jet emblazoned with the words "King Trump," spraying mud over "No Kings" protesters in what appeared to be New York's Times Square, and even targeting American social media influencer Harry Sisson.

The timing of Trump's post coincided with mass demonstrations held across the United States under the banner of the "No Kings Protest."

According to CNN, the protests drew nearly seven million participants across more than 2,700 cities and towns nationwide, voicing strong opposition to Trump's administration and policies.

The turnout marked an increase of two million compared to the first round of protests held in June this year, reflecting a surge in public mobilisation against the administration.

Law enforcement officials said the protests remained largely peaceful, with no incidents or arrests recorded.

In Chicago, viewed as the epicentre of Trump's immigration crackdown, protesters carried "Hands Off Chicago" signs, upside-down American flags, and a mix of Mexican and Pride flags.

In Los Angeles, demonstrators dressed in inflatable costumes waved American flags across major streets, while in Washington, current and former federal employees rallied along Pennsylvania Avenue on the 18th day of the ongoing government shutdown, calling for calmer political rhetoric.

Despite the widespread opposition, the White House also shared a screengrab on X on October 19 showing President Trump wearing the "Emperor's crown." The image, posted on the same day as the video, further intensified reactions online and drew criticism from across the political spectrum.

The dual posts on October 19, the AI-generated video and the screengrab, came at a time when political tensions in Washington were already running high amid a federal government shutdown and partisan gridlock over a funding bill.

As protests swelled and public anger grew, Obama's remarks appeared to directly address these displays, urging voters not to be distracted by online theatrics but to stay focused on the challenges affecting their daily lives.

While Democratic leaders have largely voiced support for the protests, many Republican lawmakers have criticised them as anti-American.

