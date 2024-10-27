"October 28 going to be very special day for Indian aerospace industry": Rajnath Singh on inauguration of TATA Aircraft Complex tomorrow

New Delhi [India], October 27 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that October 28 is set to be a "very special" day for India's aerospace industry as Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongwith his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez will jointly inaugurate the TATA Aircraft Complex in Vadodara, Gujarat, marking the beginning of C-295 aircraft manufacturing in India.

Sharing a post on X, Singh said, "Tomorrow, 28th October, is going to be a very special day for the Indian Aerospace industry. PM Shri @narendramodi, along with his Spanish counterpart Mr. @sanchezcastejon will jointly inaugurate the TATA Aircraft Complex for manufacturing C-295 aircraft in Vadodara."

The defence minister further said that the C-295 project marks a significant milestone for India's private industry, as it's the first time a complete military aircraft will be manufactured domestically by a private company.

"The C-295 project is a huge accomplishment for the Indian private industry as it is the first project of its kind in which a complete military aircraft will be manufactured in India by a private company. The project will give a big boost to India's growing aerospace ecosystem," Singh said on X.

"Leaving for Vadodara to attend the event. Looking forward," the post added.

Notably, PM Modi and Spanish PM Sanchez will inaugurate the Final Assembly Line Plant of C295 aircraft at Vadodara, a flagship 'Make in India' initiative in aviation sector, which is being set up by Tata Advanced Systems in collaboration with Airbus Spain.

The Tata-Airbus aircraft facility set to be inaugurated in Vadodara on Monday is expected to roll out the first Made in India C-295 transport plane by September 2026 and complete delivery of all 40 of them by August 2031.

India had signed a contract with Airbus in 2021 to buy 56 C-295 transport aircraft of which 16 were to be directly sent from Spain while 40 had to be manufactured in India at Tata facility in Vadodara.

This is the first visit of Sanchez to India. The visit of the PM of Spain is taking place after 18 years. Earlier, PM Modi and Sanchez have met several times on the sidelines of multilateral meetings, a MEA release said.

Sanchez will also visit Mumbai where, apart from official engagements, he will interact with trade and industry leaders, think tanks and the film industry.

He will address the 4th Spain India Forum organised by the Spain-India Council Foundation and the Observer Research Foundation. He will also visit prominent film studios where he will interact with leading celebrities of Indian movie industries, with the aim of fostering greater collaboration between the Indian and Spanish media and entertainment industries.

