Odisha MP Aparajita Sarangi elected Asia Pacific Group's Inter-Parliamentary Union panel member

Lok Sabha MP from Odisha Aparajita Sarangi has been elected as a member of the executive committee of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) from Asia Pacific Group (APG) countries.

Sarangi bagged 12 out of the total 18 available votes in the election to the post. The election was held in Kigali, Rwanda.

MP Sarangi took to her Twitter handle to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for nominating her for the post.

Sarangi will represent India on the 15-member executive committee of the union.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended his wishes to Sarangi.

"Congratulate @AprajitaSarangi for her election victory. Thank all the nations who supported her," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla congratulated the MP on her election victory.

"Congratulations Smt @AprajitaSarangi, MP, for having won the election to post of Member of Executive Committee of #IPU during #IPU145 at Kigali, Rwanda with a spectacular margin of 12 out of 18 votes. Wish you a successful term as a Member of the prestigious body. @DrSJaishankar," he tweeted.

An Indian Parliamentary delegation led by Harivansh, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha presently attending the 145th IPU Assembly being held in Kigali Rwanda.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Dr Sasmit Patra, and Aparajita Sarangi attended the meeting of the Governing Council of IPU, the parliament official told ANI.

The Asia Pacific Group (APG) of which India is a Member was to elect a member from the APG countries to IPU Executive Committee.

"The APG organized a secret ballot to decide the Group's nomination for the above vacancy. Aparajita Sarangi received overwhelming support from the APG Member Parliaments and won the election by thumping majority" the official told ANI.

Parliament official further toldthat Kartikeya Sharma Rajya Sabha MP from Harayana participated in the debate on the draft resolution entitled, "Parliamentary impetus to local and regional development of countries with high levels of international migration and to stopping all forms, including state-sponsored, of human trafficking and human rights abuses".

"Kartikeya Sharma, MP, Dr. Sasmit Patra, MP and participated in the meeting of "Forum of Young Parliamentarians of the IPU", he added.

Vishnu Dayal Ram, MP participated in the debate of the Standing Committee of the Sustainable Development on the theme "Parliamentary efforts in achieving negative carbon balances of forests".The Indian Parliamentary Delegation also participated in the voting to decide the emergency item for inclusion in the agenda of the Assembly.

( With inputs from ANI )

