ODOP products to be sold at railway stations in UP

Lucknow, Aug 1 Items listed under the 'One District One Product' (ODOP) scheme in Uttar Pradesh will now be available at railway stations across the state.

This scheme will be known as the 'One Station One Product' (OSOP).

According to a state government spokesman, the railway stations of the districts will act as promotional hubs for ODOP products.

The OSOP was mentioned in the 2022-2023 Union Budget and as part of the initiative, all railway stations in a particular district would market ODOP products of the district.

This has been decided after the pilot OSOP project in Varanasi and Pratapgarh railway stations were successful, officials said.

"If a train is passing through Ayodhya, then all the railway stations falling in this district - from Ayodhya, Ayodhya Cantt, Bilhar Ghat, Bada Gaon, Bharatkund, Devrakot, Darshan Nagar, Gauria Mau, Masoudha, Raujagaon, Salarpur, Sohawal, Gosaiganj, Rudauli and Acharya Narendranagar will showcase jaggery, the ODOP of this district," an official said.

Additional Chief Secretary, MSME, Navneet Sehgal has discussed the project with railway officials concerned.

"Due to its extensive network, railways is a symbol of the unity and integrity of the country. Uttar Pradesh being the most populous state is also one of the states with the largest number of passengers who use railways.

"Uttar Pradesh has also emerged as a favourite destination of tourists in the last five years and therefore, the OSOP scheme will further expand the scope of ODOP," he added.

niformity in stalls as per the standard size will be made available by the railways, he said.

As per requirement, there can be more than one stall at a railway station and the stalls will be both permanent and on mobile trolleys.

The MSME department will pay the rent; Rs 1,000 for 15 days and the list of vendors and their rotation will also be prepared by the department.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had launched the ODOP scheme in January 2018 to promote indigenous products of 75 districts at national and international platforms.

