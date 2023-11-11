Olivia Munn dotes over son Malcolm, says she is a mom who allows ‘milkshakes for breakfast’

Los Angeles, Nov 11 Actress Olivia Munn is an extremely doting mother, who can’t help but spoil her son Malcolm and fawn all over him. Sharing a cute moment of the two together, Munn, 43, said that she’s the kind of mother who allows “milkshakes for breakfast”.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ actress shared the picture and captioned: “I always knew I’d be the kind of mom who allows milkshakes for breakfast.”

To support her argument, Munn shared several pictures of her 23-year-old baby sipping happily on a milkshake while she was fawning over him.

For the first photo, the two posed for a fun selfie as the former television host showed off a super huge smile. Malcolm, busy holding a strawberry milkshake, also smiled for the picture as they hung out outdoors, according to People.

The second photo showed the toddler alone in the photo, still focused on his sweet treat.

The ‘Deliver From Evil’ star shares Malcolm with ‘Big Mouth’ actor John Mulaney. The pair welcomed their little boy on November 24, 2021. Quickly announcing their son’s birth, the infant made his Instagram debut on his mom’s account the following month.

"My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays," Munn captioned her first post of Malcolm. Since then, Malcolm has made many social media appearances, and seems to love posing for cute photos just as much as he loves food.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor