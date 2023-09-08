Olivia Rodrigo releases second album 'Guts' aiming to expand on her artistry

Mumbai, Sep 8 Grammy Award-winning artiste Olivia Rodrigo has released her second album ‘Guts’, featuring her two premium hits 'Vampire' and 'Bad Idea Right?'

The album sees the 20-year old singer expanding on her artistry, and pushing new horizons as she defies conventional pop music norms and take a more experimental side, featuring synthesisers, electric guitars, sampling while giving the whole LP, a bit of a pop rock flavour as opposed to going pure pop, like she did on her debut album ‘Sour’.

While ‘Vampire’ reached No.1 on Billboard 100 and Spotify upon its release in June, ‘Bad Idea Right?’ on its release back in August, has so far already reached the Top 10 on the Billboard 100, in the US and UK.

To celebrate the arrival of ‘Guts’, Rodrigo is sharing a live performance video for the album-opening song “All-American B****”. The full track list for ‘Guts’ includes:

1. ‘All-American B****’

2. ‘Bad Idea Right?’

3. ‘Vampire’

4. ‘Lacy’

5. ‘Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl’

6. ‘Making the Bed’

7. ‘Logical’

8. ‘Get Him Back!’

9. ‘Love Is Embarrassing’

10. ‘The Grudge’

11. ‘Pretty Isn't Pretty’

12. ‘Teenage Dream’

In addition to the 12-track- 39-minute album, there is also a Deluxe edition which includes four additional tracks, namely -- ‘Obsessed’, ‘Scared of My Guitar’, ‘Stranger’, ‘Girl I've Always Been’.

Produced by her frequent collaborator Daniel Nigro and partly created at the legendary Electric Lady Studios in New York City, ‘Guts’ is a major leap forward in both the unbridled honesty of Rodrigo’s songwriting and the bold originality of her sound.

Like ‘Vampire’, ‘Bad Idea Right?’ was named the Best New Track by Pitchfork, who hailed the latter as “one of the best pop performances of the year.”

‘Guts’ arrives as Rodrigo gears up for her performance at the MTV VMAs 2023, airing on September 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Exclusively available at Rodrigo’s online store, the vinyl version of ‘Guts’ is available in four colours -- red, white, blue, and purple.

