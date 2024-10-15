Om Birla highlights India's global role at 149th IPU Assembly in Geneva

Geneva [Switzerland], October 15 : Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla underlined India's active participation in the 149th IPU Assembly and highlighted India's pivotal role in global dialogue aimed at addressing common global challenges during his address in Geneva.

Birla who is leading an Indian Parliamentary Delegation (IPD) to the 149th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) taking place in Geneva from October 13-17, addressed members of the Indian diaspora on Monday.

Emphasizing India's active participation in the Assembly, he noted that it underscores the strength of India's parliamentary diplomacy and its pivotal role in global dialogues addressing common challenges.

Praising the skill, talent, and commitment of the Indian diaspora, Birla recognized them as the nation's strongest brand ambassadors who foster familial relationships and harmony wherever they reside. He highlighted that diversity and inclusiveness define the Indian community worldwide.

He highlighted India's leadership in confronting global challenges, attributing this confidence to both strong leadership and the power of its citizens and diaspora.

Birla commended the contributions of the Indian community in Geneva to the local economy and cultural heritage. He observed that their achievements in sectors like business, education, science, technology, and the arts are a source of pride for all Indians. By promoting India's rich traditions and values, they enhance the nation's global image.

During the Assembly, Birla met with heads of parliaments from various countries who were eager to learn about the nuances of running the vibrant parliament of the world's largest democracy. Discussions included India's use of IT and AI in parliamentary functions, reforms in practices and procedures, efficient use of House time, and establishing amiable relations with Members of Parliament.

In bilateral talks with the Speaker of the National Assembly of Seychelles, HE Mr Roger Mancienne, Birla emphasized the friendly relations built on mutual trust and shared democratic values. He highlighted the partnership inspired by common objectives of global peace, democratic governance, market economy, and a pluralistic society.

Birla acknowledged the key contributions of Indian expatriates in Seychelles and their embodiment of the spirit of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam."

Meeting with Khalid Al Mawali, Speaker of the Consultative Assembly of Oman's State Council, Birla noted the deep friendship between India and Oman, reflected in trade, culture, and common priorities.

He discussed India's journey as the largest democracy, the increasing participation in elections, and the enhanced transparency and efficiency of the electoral process. He highlighted Indians as a bridge of friendship between India and Gulf countries and called for sharing best parliamentary traditions and practices to strengthen democratic systems.

In his discussion with Peter Katjavivi, Speaker of the National Assembly of Namibia, Birla underlined the historical, friendly relations between the two countries and their shared commitment to democracy. He emphasized the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in enhancing cooperation in legislative processes, governance, and capacity building.

Birla expressed India's commitment to further strengthening relations and hoped for heightened parliamentary cooperation through exchanges of best legislative practices.

On the sidelines of the Assembly, Birla met with IPU President Tulia Ackson. He congratulated her on her leadership and expressed confidence in the continued strengthening of India's relations with the IPU. Emphasizing India's rich democratic heritage and diversity, he noted that tolerance and pluralism are central to Indian society and its parliamentary system.

Birla proposed developing an international resource center for IPU members using the expertise of the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), which has trained parliamentarians from over 115 countries.

