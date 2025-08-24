Om Birla to lead Indian Parliamentary delegation at 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference

New Delhi [India], August 24 : Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will lead an Indian parliamentary delegation to the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) in Bridgetown, Barbados, from October 5 to 12 October, according to the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Apart from Lok Sabha Speaker and Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha Harivansh, the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region will be represented at the Conference by Presiding Officers and Secretaries of State and Union Territory Legislatures across India.

Birla will address the General Assembly of the 68th CPC on the theme of 'The Commonwealth: A Global Partner.'

According to Lok Sabha Secretariat, members of the Indian Parliamentary Delegation will be taking part in the following seven thematic workshops: Workshop A: Strengthening our Institutions to Support Democracy, Workshop B: Leveraging Technology: Enhancing Democracy through Digital Transformations and Tackling the Digital Divide, Workshop C: A Look Ahead to CHOGM 2026: Championing the Human Factor from a Gender and Accessibility Lens.

Workshop D: Climate change and its threat to Global Health: Finding Sustainable Solutions, Workshop E: Building Trust and Transparency in Democracy: Financial Transparency in Parliaments and Elections, Workshop F: National Parliaments vs Provincial, Territorial and Devolved Legislatures: Protecting and Preserving the Separation of Powers, Workshop G: The Role of the Commonwealth in Good Governance, Multilateralism and International Relations

In addition to the General Assembly and Workshops, there will be a Youth Roundtable on the topic: Staying Safe and Free to Thrive: Empowering Young People to Overcome Modern Challenges - From Gang Violence to Cyber-Bullying, as per the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

It is in this regard that an inter-ministerial briefing meeting is being chaired by the Speaker, Lok Sabha, today, on Sunday, in which Presiding Officers of Legislative Bodies from across India are being briefed about various events of the conference.

