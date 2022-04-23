Om Birla visits Angkor Wat temple, Cambodia

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is on his 4-day visit to Cambodia, on Saturday paid a visit to the Angkor Wat temple.

Taking to Twitter, Om Birla said that the architecture of the temple reflects the cultural heritage of both countries India and Cambodia. He also appreciated the restoration work of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

"Blessed to visit Angkor Wat temple in Cambodia. It is one of the great cultural wonders of the world. The architecture of temple reflects shared cultural heritage of India & Cambodia. Happy to note that massive restoration work of temple has been done by ASI," he tweeted.

Today, he also visited Ta Prohm temple along with members of the Indian Parliamentary Delegation.

"Visited world famous Ta Prohm temple, along with members of Indian Parliamentary Delegation. It is one of the few temples where an inscription provides information about temple's dependents & inhabitants. The grandeur of the temple truly reflects the glorious cultural heritage," Birla tweeted.

He also appreciated the ASI for completing two phases of restoration work in the temple and also said that the third phase of restoration is underway.

The Lok Sabha Speaker who is leading a 13-member Indian Parliamentary Delegation to the south-east Asian country began his visit on Friday.

On the first day of his visit, Lok Sabha Speaker paid a tribute to the late King of Cambodia, King Father Norodom Sihanouk and laid a wreath at Independence Monument (Vimean Ekareach).

He also paid homage to the freedom fighters and war heroes of Cambodia.

On the same day, Birla held a discussion with Heng Samrin, President of the Cambodian National Assembly and recalled their old age cultural connections and the shared Buddhist heritage between the two countries.

They also emphasized the bilateral relationship including greater parliamentary cooperation.

Taking to Twitter, Birla Tweeted, "Hailed Cambodia's purposive leadership in ASEAN. Cambodia expressed its gratitude to India for giving vaccines to fight against COVID-19. Emphasized on enhancing trade ties, with greater cooperation in health, IT, textile and other sectors."

Lok Sabha Speaker also met Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia and discussed the issues of mutual interest and reiterated India's firm resolve to strengthen the bilateral relationship.

Earlier, Om Birla was in Vietnam from April 19 to 21. The delegation accompanying him consisted of MPs CP Joshi, Riti Pathak, Rahul Ramesh Shewale, Rajani Patil, Harnath Singh Yadav, Mitesh Rameshbhai Patel, and Lok Sabha Secretary-General Utpal Kumar Singh.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor