Oman Defence Ministry's Secretary-General calls on Army Chief General MM Naravane, discusses bilateral defence cooperation

Oman's Defence Ministry's Secretary-General Dr Mohammed Bin Nasser Bin Ali Al-Zaabi called on General MM Naravane, Chief of the Army staff and discussed ways to strengthen the bilateral defence cooperation between the two countries.

Dr Mohammed Bin Nasser Bin Ali Al-Zaabi also called on Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Monday and discussed bilateral military engagement and training cooperation.

Earlier, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and Mohammed Bin Nasser Bin Ali AL Zaabi attended the 11th meeting of the India-Oman Joint Military Cooperation Committee.

( With inputs from ANI )

