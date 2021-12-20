Omicron: Most vaccines not able to stop new variant of coronavirus, study reveals

A new variant of the virus, Omicron, has raised concerns around the world as the covid cases are decreasing. Omicron has caused havoc in Britain and the United States. On December 2, the first case of omicron was found in India. At present, the number of Omicron patients in the country has gone beyond 150.

People around the world are wondering if the vaccine is effective against omicron, and if so, how effective it is. Preliminary research has revealed alarming information about this. Research has shown that almost all vaccines, including Covishield, fail against new variants.

According to the New York Times, most vaccines are preventing the onset of serious illness after being infected with omicron. However, these vaccines are failing to prevent infection. According to the research, only Booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines seem to be successful in preventing omicron.

Vaccines made in China and Russia, including AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, have failed to prevent omicron. Many around the world have not been vaccinated against corona. Therefore, the risk of infection is increasing rapidly.