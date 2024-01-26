One dead, four buried in landslide in Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Jan 26 One man died and four others are feared dead following a landslide at a popular tourist destination in Malaysia's Pahang state on Friday, local media reported.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Director Ismail Abdul Ghani said authorities received a distress call at 2:51 a.m. local time, and search and rescue operation is on, Malay Mail reported.

"Based on preliminary information, there are three adult men and one adult woman still buried in the landslide," he said.

