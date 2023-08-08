One dead, six missing as incessant rainfall triggers landslide, flooding in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 8 : One person has been killed while six others have gone missing as a landslide swept houses in Central Nepal after heavy downpours till Tuesday morning.

As per the District Police Makwanpur, a woman died after she was pulled alive from the debris while six of her family members have gone missing in Sigre of Bagmati Rural Municipality of the district.

“The rescue effort is underway; we are searching for the possible survivors. We managed to pull one from the debris but she died later. An additional six people have gone missing,” a spokesperson at the District Police Office Makwanpur Tek Bahdur Karki toldover the phone.

In the capital Kathmandu, the heavy downpour past midnight has flooded roads and submerged temples. The water level at Bagmati and Bishnumati rivers along with their tributaries have burst the embankments entering the residential areas.

Roads are covered with rain water throwing daily life out of gear and triggering the authorities to send alerts about further embankment outbursts. Corridors that run along the river embankments have been water-logged and flooded throwing the valley's traffic out of gear.

Furthermore, the Meteorological Forecasting Division said Nepal will witness rainfall for a few more days as the low-pressure trough of the monsoon is north of the average location.

