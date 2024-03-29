One killed, 27 injured in multiple vehicles collision in Myanmar

Yangon, March 29 One person was killed and 27 others were injured in multiple vehicles collision in Myanmar's Mandalay region, rescue officials said on Friday.

The accident occurred in Meiktila town around 4:20 p.m. local time on Thursday when a car initially hit a bicycle and then collided head-on with another vehicle carrying garment factory employees, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The one riding the bicycle has died. A total of 27 people from both vehicles were injured," Kyaw Ko Ko, an official from the Myoset Thit Myat Parami Rescue Organization, told Xinhua.

He said the deceased was a female.

