One killed, several trapped as massive fire breaks out at illegal petrol pump in Karachi

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 12 : One killed and several were trapped inside a residential building after a massive fire broke out at an illegal petrol pump in Karachi on Wednesday, reported ARY News.

The fire erupted in Karachi's Shah Faisal area, putting the lives of several residents there at risk.

Citing initial reports, ARY News reported that the petrol pump was operating illegally under a residential building.

The blaze, as it engulfed the building, left several people stranded.

The operation is underway as rescue teams continue to evacuate those trapped inside the building.

The rescue operation became harder for the rescue teams as incessant smoke billowed from the building, according to ARY News. In addition to additional fire tenders being brought to the area to assist with the operation, one fire department unit was also dispatched to put out the fire.

In the tragic incident, the motorcycles that were parked close to the gas station caught fire as well.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor