One migrant electrocuted in France

Paris, March 26 One migrant from Eritrea was electrocuted while trying to board a train at the station of the city of Valenciennes, northeast France, French daily newspaper Le Figaro reported.

Three other migrants following him were also injured, and one employee of the French National Railway Company (SNCF) on Friday suffered a shock at the scene, Xinhua news agency reported.

A fire was triggered in the wagon that contained tyres, then spread to other wagons and onto another train.

According to Le Figaro, the migrants attempted to smuggle on to the train heading to the city of Calais for England. But the first migrant that went into the tarpaulin wagon was electrocuted and died on the spot.

"They are migrants that could be underage," said the Public Prosecutor of Valenciennes, Jean-Philippe Vicentini.

The train station was evacuated and traffic was interrupted. The Mayor of Valenciennes, Laurent Degallaix, annoucned that the train station would be closed until Saturday.

