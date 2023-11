One more IDF soldier killed in Gaza, toll 29

Tel Aviv, Nov 5 Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Sunday said that one soldier was killed while two soldiers sustained injuries in Gaza during their encounter with Hamas.

The deceased solider has been identified as Srgnt Yehonatan Maimon of the Nahal Brigade’s reconnaissance unit. He hails from Okfam in Israel.

After Israeli ground invasion of Gaza on October 27, at least 29 IDF soldiers have been killed.

Since October 7, IDF has lost 346 soldiers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor