One UNIFIL peacekeeper injured in shelling near Israel-Lebanon border

Beirut [Lebanon], October 29 : United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has said that one of its members sustained injuries after shelling in Houla village near the Israeli-Lebanon border on Saturday.

The shelling happened at around 10 pm (local time), after which the injured peacekeeper was evacuated for medical treatment.

"On Saturday, at around 10 pm, two mortar shells hit a UNIFIL base in the vicinity of the village of Houla, resulting in the injury of one peacekeeper who was promptly evacuated for medical treatment," UNIFIL posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

He was taken to the hospital at UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura and he is currently in stable condition, the UN peacekeeping force said.

"Yesterday, UNIFIL compounds have been hit twice: in the afternoon with a shell hitting our Headquarters in Naqoura, and yesterday evening in the vicinity of Houla, resulting in the injury of one peacekeeper," UNIFIL stated.

The peacekeeping force expressed "serious concern" over the two attacks and called the attack on the peacekeepers a "crime" and a violation of international law.

"UNIFIL expresses serious concern over these two attacks on our troops who are tirelessly working 24/7 to restore stability in southern Lebanon and de-escalate this perilous situation. We strongly urge all parties involved in the conflict to immediately cease fire," UNIFIL stated.

It added, "Attacking UN peacekeepers is a crime, a violation of international law and must be condemned. Investigations have been launched into both incidents".

Notably, there has been regular exchanges of fire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon since the start of the conflict.

Earlier on Friday, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) launched a drone strike against a Hezbollah cell in southern Lebanon, The Times of Israel reported.

The Hezbollah cell was reportedly getting ready to launch an anti-tank guided missile attack against a border army position.

The IDF has increased airstrikes against terrorists from Hezbollah who are preparing missile and rocket attacks on northern Israel in recent days. In the midst of the Gaza Strip conflict, the terror group has so far identified 46 members who were killed by Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon.

The conflict in Gaza escalated after the October 7 attack by Hamas, where about 2,500 terrorists breached the border into Israel from the Gaza Strip, leading to casualties and the seizure of hostages.

Israel has characterised its Gaza offensive as targeting Hamas' infrastructure with the goal of eliminating the entire terror group while making efforts to minimise civilian casualties, The Times of Israel reported.

At least 7,326 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 7 while more than 1,400 people were killed in the Hamas attack on Israel.

