ONGC starts producing oil from deep-sea KG basin

New Delhi, Jan 8 Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has started oil production from its Krishna Godavari (KG) basin deep-sea project in Bay of Bengal, which will enable India to reverse the decline in the domestic output that has taken place in recent years.

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said, "Production from the block is expected to be 45,000 barrels per day and over 10 million standard cubic metres per day of gas.

“This project is expected to add 7 per cent to current national oil production and 7 per cent to national Natural Gas production,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded the first oil production that commenced from the complex and difficult deepwater Krishna Godavari basin (KG-DWN-98/2 Block, situated off the coast of Bay of Bengal).

Responding to the X post of Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, the Prime Minister said: “This is a remarkable step in India’s energy journey and boosts our mission for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. It will have several benefits for our economy as well.”

ONGC's KG-D5 block is situated next to the KG-D6 block of Reliance Industries in the Bay of Bengal. It is located 35 kms off the coast of Andhra Pradesh in water depths ranging from 300 - 3,200 metres. The discoveries in the block are divided into three clusters -- Cluster - 1, 2 and 3. Cluster 2 is being put to production first.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor