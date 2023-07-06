Online search for Instagram Threads up over 3,233%, 'Twitter Killer' search up 250%

New Delhi, July 6 With Meta launching its Twitter competitor Threads on Instagram, online searches for the term ‘Threads’ exploded in the past 24 hours to up to a massive 3,233 per cent, including in the European Union (EU) where the app is currently not available, a report showed on Thursday.

The online searches for the term ‘Thread App’ have also increased exponentially, up 4,900 per cent in the same period of time, according to data provided by search engine specialists at Digital Funnel.

China, Taiwan, Turkey, Brazil and Japan are the countries currently searching for the app the most.

“The app is currently unavailable in the EU. However users are undeterred, with searches for 'Threads VPN' exploding a huge 6,566 per cent,” the report showed.

Meta's Twitter rival Threads amassed more than 1 crore users in a span of just seven hours.

Other Twitter competitors also saw a boost as Jack Dorsey-backed Bluesky saw an influx of searches around 4,900 per cent while Mastodon saw a 733 per cent increase.

Searches for 'How To Delete Twitter Account', 'Twitter Dead' and 'Twitter Killer’ are all up by over 250 per cent, the report added.

Threads is currently causing a whirlwind of excitement among social media enthusiasts.

Top celebrities like Shakira, Jennifer Lopez and the likes of Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra and Armaan Malik in India as well as creators like Niharika NM, RJ Abhinav, RJ Sukriti and Kiran Dutta aka @yourbongguy have already started discussions on Threads.

